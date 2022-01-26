Tragedy strikes Bihar's Dalit hamlet on Republic Day

By Express News Service

PATNA: A 12-year-old student was electrocuted and three others suffered serious burn injuries when they came in contact with a live electric wire while erecting a pole for a flag hoisting ceremony in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Shubham Kumar is said to be a resident of Nathpur village. The incident took place at 8.30 am when the victims were engaged in erecting an iron pole for flag hosting in the premises of the Government primary school at Nagpur under Itarhi police station area. The iron pole came in contact with an 11000-volt electric wire crossing over the building.

The residents of the village rushed the injured to the Sadar hospital where one of them was declared dead. Three other victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Residents who gathered at the hospital demanded action against the headmaster and teachers of the school. The station house officer of Itarhi police station Rajesh Malakar confirmed the death of one of the victims.

On getting information, Vishwanath Ram, Congress MLA from Rajpur rushed to the hospital and inquired about the incident. He said he would raise the issue related to the callous attitude of the electricity department during the budget session of the state assembly.

Some locals alleged that they had written to the executive engineer of the South Bihar Power Distribution Company requested the latter to shift the 11000-volt wire from the school premises as it was posing threat to the students' lives.

However, the officials of the power distribution company didn't pay any heed, leading to Wednesday's incident.