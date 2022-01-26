STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: Bulandshahr riot accused Yogesh Raj's nomination rejected

He had put forth his candidature as an independent candidate from the Syana Assembly seat in Bulandshahr district, according to local election officials.

Published: 26th January 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: The nomination of Yogesh Raj, who was briefly arrested for his alleged role in the 2018 mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, has been rejected for the state Assembly elections, officials said Tuesday.

He had put forth his candidature as an independent candidate from the Syana Assembly seat in Bulandshahr district, according to local election officials.

The nomination papers had been filed under the name Yogesh Kumar but rejected during the scrutiny process on Monday over incomplete information, the officials said.

In the affidavit, the Class 12 pass has mentioned his age as 26 and also declared that there are two criminal cases against him in which verdict is awaited.

This included the 2018 mob violence episode for which he was arrested.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries after the violence broke out in the Syana area of western UP's Bulandshahr district in December 2018.

The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside Chingrawathi village.

Yogesh Raj was among 80 people, of which 27 were named and rest 'unknown', who were booked by police for their alleged role in the violence.

His name was eventually dropped from the charge sheet by a special investigation team formed to probe the matter.

Yogesh was the Bulandshahr unit convener of the Bajrang Dal at the time of the incident but is no longer its member, an office-bearer of the right-wing outfit had told PTI in May 2021 after he had won the local panchayat polls.

The Syana Assembly constituency goes to polls on February 10.

The election results will be out on March 10.

BJP's Devendra Singh Lodhi, the sitting MLA, will be once again contesting the polls from Syana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogesh Raj UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp