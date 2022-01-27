STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All who appeared in NEET-PG exam be allowed in mop-up counselling, stray vacancy round, says IMA

These candidates have otherwise passed their graduation exams and thus fulfil the basic eligibility criteria, the IMA said.

Published: 27th January 2022 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Medical Association has requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow all candidates who appeared in the NEET-PG exam to participate in the mop-up counselling and stray vacancy round without any cut-off constraints.

In a letter on Thursday, it said the country is passing through a grave medical emergency and cannot afford any vacancies in any medical field.

According to available data, many post-graduate seats go vacant every year as per data available because enough candidates above the cut-off do not opt for them, the doctor's body said.

Seats remain vacant even in prestigious government colleges in the para-clinical and basic subjects, it claimed.

"One must see that they have worked in COVID pandemic as interns, junior residents and other capacity and are registered medical graduates.

Also, they are to undergo vigorous training and have to pass a final MD/MS exam before being awarded a degree.

"India needs a lot of specialist doctors and one must understand that no seat should remain vacant when aspiring candidates are waiting to take admission but could not due to eligibility bar," the IMA said.

The doctor's body said challenging times need innovative measures.

"It is thus requested that the condition of cut-off be waived and the admission be offered to all otherwise eligible candidates using NEET rankings.

This can be considered as a one-time measure for this year considering the pandemic.

"It would be really criminal if all post-graduation seats are not filled even in an emergency situation.

This is a humble request from the Indian Medical Association to increase the workforce of available doctors," it said.

