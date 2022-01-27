STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid speculations of joining BJP, former Uttarakhand Congress chief expelled from party

Kishore Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

Published: 27th January 2022 10:49 AM

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay has been expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities amid speculation that he might join the BJP.

Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders here, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

Speculation is rife that Upadhyay may join the BJP on Thursday and the saffron party is preparing to field him from the Tehri Assembly seat which he had won in 2002 and 2007.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

