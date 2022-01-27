STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Sukma

The victim had gone fishing with a few others and while returning, he was intercepted by around 20 to 25 armed Naxals, who stabbed him to death, he said.

Published: 27th January 2022 03:20 PM

Naxals

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Naxals allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man to death suspecting him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between Banda and Bater villages under Konta police station limits on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Mandavi Deva, a resident of Bater village, was allegedly killed by a group of armed ultras, who later dumped his body on the road, he said.

The victim had gone fishing with a few others and while returning, he was intercepted by around 20 to 25 armed Naxals, who stabbed him to death, he said.

Earlier, the deceased man's father and brother had also been killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers, the official said.

Deva's body was recovered this morning and was handed over to relatives after an autopsy, he added.

