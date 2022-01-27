STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaint filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for objectionable portrayal of women in latest film

The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar.

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A complaint was filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in a court here on Thursday for allegedly portraying women and children in an objectionable manner his latest Marathi film.

The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act.

Apart from Manjrekar, the complainant has also named Narendra and Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz, who are producers of the film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha", as accused in the case.

The complaint, filed through advocate D V Saroj, states that the Marathi film, which was released in cinema halls and OTT platforms on January 14, shows sexually explicit content depicting women and children in highly objectionable ways.

The complainant claimed that the content had caused disharmony in the society, resulting in protests throughout Maharashtra.

The movie features actors Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende and Kashmera Shah.

As per the complaint, the movie is based on a story written by late Jayant Pawar and revolves around two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality and become hardcore criminals.

The matter will be heard on February 28.

