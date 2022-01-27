STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders to chalk out strategy for Budget Session

The Budget Session of Parliament starts on January 31 with the president's address to the joint sitting of both houses.

Published: 27th January 2022

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders will hold deliberations on Friday morning to discuss the party's strategy during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold discussions with senior party leaders at a virtual meeting of the Parliamentary Strategy Group. The group is headed by Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Other members of the group include former prime minister Manmohan singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior party leaders A K Antony, KC Venugopal, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The meeting is called before every Parliament session to decide the party's strategy. The Budget Session of Parliament starts on January 31 with the president's address to the joint sitting of both houses. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

