Disgruntled with Gandhis? Ghulam Nabi Azad readies to do an Amarinder in J&K ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to ‘do an Amarinder’ on the Congress party, albeit in a phased manner.

Highly placed sources said that Azad is ready to float a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, where he had once headed a Congress-led coalition government as chief minister.

Azad’s new political party would not enter into a formal pre-poll seat-sharing agreement with the BJP but would not shy away from a post-poll understanding if numbers so dictate, sources said. He has already addressed a series of well-attended public meetings in Jammu & Kashmir.

And a large number of his supporters from within the Congress party have resigned from their posts in J&K.

While there have been speculations about BJP’s support to Azad’s outreach, the Congress leadership confirmed its suspicions about his activities by removing him from its central disciplinary committee.

The stage now seems set for the septuagenarian Azad to begin a new innings.

The BJP, which has had a strong base in the Jammu-Udhampur region but lacks support in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir Valley, has been working hard to get friendly parties to win seats in the Valley.

Though the BJP is said to have propped up a couple of small outfits like the Apni Party for the purpose, it is banking big on Azad’s new party to make a serious dent on the two main players in the Kashmir Valley — the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party.

Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party (called the King’s party in Kashmir for its proximity with the BJP), Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s new party are expected to work in tandem to beat the big two in the Valley.

The process of delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K is underway and once it is completed, elections would be announced in the state.

Both the BJP and Azad’s party would go into the election with the promise of restoration of statehood for J&K.

As the decision of statehood restoration would be taken by the Central government, the promise may help the BJP sweep elections in the Jammu-Udhampur region.

But that may not be enough to form the next government in J&K. A lot, therefore, would depend on the performance of Azad’s party.

Sources say that the announcement of Padma Bhushan for Azad is just the beginning of the build-up. A slew of other measures are in the pipeline to pitch him at the centre of Valley politics.

With his plan to break away from the Congress finalised, Azad appears set to have the last laugh on the Congress joke that his parents named him Ghulam Nabi with the hope that he will be a servant (Ghulam) of the Prophet (Nabi) knowing little that he will end up being a servant of successive Congress presidents. Not true, he can say now.

With the Centre tactically placing Ghulam Nabi Azad on the Padma list, the gulf between the G23 leaders in the Congress and the Gandhi family loyalists was back in focus.

Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Raj Babbar greeted Azad saying it was well deserved, but Jairam Ramesh urged him to reject the award.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Kapil Sibal, who has been most vocal among G23 letter writers, questioned the timing.

“Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life.”

Former Union minister Anand Sharma wished Azad for the award.

“Heartiest congratulations to Ghulam Nabiji for well-deserved recognition of his lifelong enriching contribution to public service and parliamentary democracy.”

Azad, Sharma and Sibal were among those who had written to the to Congress chief in 2020 for organisational elections and changes in the party.

Another party leader, Raj Babbar said the Padma Bhushan is an ideal recognition of Azad’s service to the nation.

“You’re like an elder brother and your impeccable public life and commitment to Gandhian ideals have always been an inspiration.”

However, there were some who targeted Azad and even mentioned how CPI(M) leader and former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee turned it down.

“Ghulam, not Azad (enslaved, not free). Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee declines the Padma Bhushan award. Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad, not Ghulam,” senior party leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

There have been rumours that Azad may leave Congress and float his own party ahead of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad has denied claims that he changed his Twitter bio, signalling his exit from the grand old party.