Journalist beaten to death in road rage incident in UP's Saharanpur, three arrested

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a local journalist was beaten to death by three youths in a case of road rage in Saharanpur. After committing the crime, all the three accused fled from the spot. The district police arrested all three accused in connection with the case. While two were held early in the morning, the third one was arrested in the evening.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the state government sought a report from the Saharanpur district administration and directed to invoke the National Secuirty Act (NSA) against all the three accused.

According to police sources, the deceased Sudhir Saini worked for a daily newspaper published from Muzaffarnagar. While going on a bike in village Datauli Ranghad, he tried to overtake a car in which the three persons were seated. This enraged the three men who stopped the journalist and thrashed him so badly that he sustained severe injuries and later succumbed. The three accused fled the spot dumping the body of the scribe in a roadside ditch.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and arrested two accused on the basis of the car number given by the villagers.

"The victim, a resident of Chilkana and a journalist, was coming towards Saharanpur on his motorcycle and overtook an Alto car in which three persons were seated. They picked up a fight over overtaking. The victim was thrashed by the three men, causing serious injuries. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Sikri police station of Saharanpur.

"While two accused -- Jahangir and Farman -- were immediately arrested by the Saharanpur police, the third one, Mannan, was arrested later in the evening,” said SSP Akash Tomar adding that the police authorities would ensure the conviction of all three in the fast track court.