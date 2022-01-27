STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lata Mangeshkar given a 'trial of extubation', showing signs of improvement: Family

Her family expressed their gratitude to the well-wisher of Mangeshkar for their " prayers and good wishes".

Published: 27th January 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement but continues to remain under observation in ICU, her family said on Thursday.

The 92-year-old veteran tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

According to an update shared by the family, Mangeshkar is showing "signs of improvement but will remain under observation" in the ICU.

"Update from doctor: Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment.

She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.

"Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes," the family said in a statement.

Her family expressed their gratitude to the well-wisher of Mangeshkar for their " prayers and good wishes".

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai Covid-19 Coronavirus ICU
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp