By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: BJP OBC Morcha Secretary Sachin Prajapati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a constable and thrashing him, police here said.

According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area.

The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.