PM Modi vows to deepen Indo-French ties, jointly work for peaceful Indo-Pacific

Published: 27th January 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his Republic Day greetings, and said he looks forward to deepen India's strategic partnership with France as well as jointly work for an open and peaceful Info-Pacific region.

Macron had wished the prime minister and people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day Wednesday with a message in Hindi posted on his Facebook page. Macron said our Info-Pacific aspirations and joint projects would continue. Modi responded to Macron's message in French.

"Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron for your warm greetings. I look forward to further deepening our unique and multidimensional strategic partnership and would like to work with you for an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. Long live the Indo-French friendship," Modi said, according to a rough translation.

