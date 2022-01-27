STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shweta Tiwari lands in controversy after her derogatory remark on God, MP minister orders probe

Netizens started slamming the 41-year-old actor, as soon as the video of Shweta's controversial remark saying, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai", went viral on the internet.

Published: 27th January 2022 02:49 PM

Shweta Tiwari

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Shweta Tiwari has yet again landed herself into controversy after she made an offensive statement during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Shweta had visited Bhopal for a press conference about her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles.

As per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Shweta made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra).

As per viral reports, the show for which the press conference was held is a fashion-related web series. 'Mahabharata' fame Saurabh Jain who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show, will be playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. Reports suggest Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference.

Netizens started slamming the 41-year-old actor, as soon as the video of Shweta's controversial remark went viral on the internet.

"What will you say this? What are these people proud of? Media has named these people as celebrities. Kya action nhi hona chahiye ...#ShwetaTiwari," a Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet read, "Now family frustration on stage. Cheap publicity. Sell body , Give controversial comments gets click ! Shame... #ShwetaTiwari."

"request to BHOPAL police kindly file the FIR against Sweta Tiwari for shameful comments @ChouhanShivraj #ShwetaTiwari @rohitroy500," read another tweet.

State home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the matter and instructed commissioner of Police, Bhopal to submit a detailed report in this regard.

"Actress ShwetaTiwari ka Bhopal me diya gaya bayaan nindaniye hai. Bhopal Police commissioner Makrand Devaskar ko 24 ghante me tathyo or sandarbh ki jaan kar report dene ka nirdesh diya hai, jiske adhar par nirnaye liya jaega," he tweeted. 

