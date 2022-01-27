STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected Maoists trigger blast on railway tracks in Jharkhand, train services disrupted

Senior commandant of Railway Protection Force, Dhanbad, Hemant Kumar, said the incident happened between Chichaki and Karmabad stations around 12.30 am.

Published: 27th January 2022 03:15 PM

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo)

By PTI

GIRIDIH/DHANBAD: A portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Giridih district was damaged due to a blast triggered by suspected members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) early on Thursday, a police officer said.

Train services on the Howrah-New Delhi route were disrupted for around six hours following the explosion, district Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said "The blast, suspected to have been triggered by Maoists, left the fish plates in the tracks damaged. A manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants," Renu stated.

Senior commandant of Railway Protection Force, Dhanbad, Hemant Kumar, said the incident happened between Chichaki and Karmabad stations around 12.30 am. The panel clip, too, was damaged in the blast.

Several trains along the Gomoh-Gaya section under Dhanbad division of East Central Railway had to be cancelled or diverted, Kumar said.

Normal services resumed only after 6.30 am, he added. Rajesh Kumar, the senior public relations officer of ECR-Hajipur zone, maintained that New Delhi- Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express and New Delhi- Sealdah Rajdhani Express are among the trains that had to take an alternative route.

Dhanbad-Dehri-On-Sone Express had to be cancelled. Three days ago, Maoists had blown up two mobile towers and water tank in Sariya police station area of Giridih district.

The banned outfit has called for a 24-hour bandh in Jharkhand and Bihar to protest against the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Bose was the mastermind behind more than 100 incidents of attack and arson in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

