SWR rapidly switching over to electric locos; 10,000 litres of diesel per day will be saved from this Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has so far completed 232 Route kms (RKM) of electrification in the ongoing financial year and is targeting completion of another 200-plus kms before the fiscal ends. This in turn translates to switch over of diesel engines to the eco-friendly electric engines.

According to an official release, the electrified track on SWR was a little over 200 kms in 2016. “It has now risen to 1452 kms. A total of 40% of the entire RKM of the zone is electrified presently,” it said.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR said, “In the current financial year 2021-22 22 trains have already been converted to electric traction to run with electric engines. In the next couple of days (January 28/29) four more such trains will be operated.”

SWR is aiming to switch atleast 10 more trains to electric engines in the next two months, with focus on sections where electrification has been completed. During the last two financial years (2019-2020 and 2020-2021), SWR has switched 48 trains to electric engines.

10,000 litres of diesel to be saved:

Meanwhile, SWR will save 10,000 litres of diesel per day from Saturday (January 29) when two pairs of trains will make the switch to electric locomotives, the release said.

Hassan- Solapur-Hassan Daily Express (Train No. 11312/11311) will switch over from diesel to electric locomotive between Solapur-Yesvantpur- Solapur. This will be in effect from January 28 from the Hassan end and from January 29 from the Solapur side.

Similarly, Mysuru- Bagalkot- Mysuru Basava Express (Train No. 17307/17308) will switch over to electric loco between Mysuru- Solapur- Mysuru. This will come into effect from January 28 when it commences journey from Mysuru and from January 29 when it commences from Bagalkot.