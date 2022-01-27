Trai mandates telcos to provide pre-paid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators will have to provide recharge plans with a validity of 30 days for pre-paid customers, regulator Trai said on Thursday.

The move is expected to reduce the number of recharges done by a customer during a year.

At present, telecom operators provide recharge plans with a validity of 28 days in the pre-paid segment which leads to 13 recharges during the year for customers who look to recharge on a monthly basis.

"Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days," Trai said in a notification.

The notification mandates mobile phone service providers to provide one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher which shall be renewable on the same day of every month.

Further, telecom companies have been mandated to comply with the order within 60 days from the day of notification of the rules.