STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: BJP's Sayana MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi faces people's ire in village

In videos which went viral after his visit to the village, the villagers are purportedly heard hooting the MLA and raising slogans against him.

Published: 27th January 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BULANSHAHR: BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi, seeking re-election from the Sayana assembly segment in the Bulandshahr district, had to face the people's ire and slogans against him for the second time in recent days.

Lodhi faced the people's wrath on Wednesday during electioneering in the Nagla Madaripur village of the segment.

In videos which went viral after his visit to the village, the villagers are purportedly heard hooting the MLA and raising slogans against him.

In the video, the people are also heard asking him why was he seeking votes from them when during his entire tenure as the people's representative from the area, he had been maintaining that the village does not fall in his constituency.

As Lodhi left the village, gauging the people's anger against him, he was further accosted by another group of people outside the village and was purportedly heard facing the slogan of "Lodhi Murdabad."

Lodhi had also faced the people's ire in the Maankdi village of the area recently when he was accused of forgetting his pre-poll promises.

After facing the people's wrath, the MLA had apologised to the people of the area for his alleged mistakes and had promised not to repeat them again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Singh Lodhi BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp