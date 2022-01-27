UP polls: BJP's Sayana MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi faces people's ire in village

By PTI

BULANSHAHR: BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi, seeking re-election from the Sayana assembly segment in the Bulandshahr district, had to face the people's ire and slogans against him for the second time in recent days.

Lodhi faced the people's wrath on Wednesday during electioneering in the Nagla Madaripur village of the segment.

In videos which went viral after his visit to the village, the villagers are purportedly heard hooting the MLA and raising slogans against him.

In the video, the people are also heard asking him why was he seeking votes from them when during his entire tenure as the people's representative from the area, he had been maintaining that the village does not fall in his constituency.

As Lodhi left the village, gauging the people's anger against him, he was further accosted by another group of people outside the village and was purportedly heard facing the slogan of "Lodhi Murdabad."

Lodhi had also faced the people's ire in the Maankdi village of the area recently when he was accused of forgetting his pre-poll promises.

After facing the people's wrath, the MLA had apologised to the people of the area for his alleged mistakes and had promised not to repeat them again.