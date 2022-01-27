STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: 'Kalyan Singh's son got my nomination rejected', says Shiv Sena candidate Guddu Pandit

Pandit had earlier alleged that it was at the behest of Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya that Samajwadi Party refused to give him a ticket.

Published: 27th January 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

Representational photo (File photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Two-time BSP MLA from Debai seat Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit has accused former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's son and Etah MP Rajveer Singh of getting his nomination rejected.

Pandit had earlier alleged that it was at the behest of Rajveer Singh alias Raju Bhaiya that Samajwadi Party refused to give him a ticket.

The nomination of Pandit, contesting as Shiv Sena candidate, was allegedly rejected due to the lack of 'Form B'.

Pandit said there is no chance he could forget to attach the said form and blamed Raju Bhaiya for the rejection.

He also alleged that Raju Bhaiya can get him killed.

He said he will approach the high court for justice.

Pandit had defeated Singh in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections.

He said it is because of these defeats Raju Bhaiya has been nursing a grudge against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shri Bhagwan Sharma Guddu Pandit Rajveer Singh Kalyan Singh Shiv Sena UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp