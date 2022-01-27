STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand elections: Following protest of senior leader, Congress changes Harish Rawat's seat to Lalkuan

Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Rawat's place from Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier.

The Congress changed Rawat's seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday.

In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates.

It also nominated Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural assembly seats in the last assembly polls in 2017.

Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Rawat's place from Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Singh was earlier nominated by the party to contest the Kaladhungi assembly seat, from where the party has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

The Congress also nominated Gaurav Chaudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala assembly seat and Ravi Bahadur replaced Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat.

The party has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Congress working president Ranjit Rawat has expressed displeasure of the Rawat from Nainital's Ramnagar, a seat from where he was hopeful of getting the party ticket.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Ranjit Rawat is seen questioning the party's move while demanding that Harish Rawat's candidature be withdrawn.

"Will you let someone else (Harish Rawat) reap the harvest of a barren land which you made fertile," he is seen asking party workers in the video.

"Someone who wants to be made the party's face for the polls, claiming people would vote in his name, would have had no problem contesting from any other seat," he said.

Terming the party's decision 'wrong', he asks the party high command to withdraw it.

"If it does not, then you decide what to do with someone who despite having been chief minister does not have a seat," Rawat said referring to Congress campaign head Harish Rawat, who lost both the seats he contested in the 2017 Assembly polls.

"I will go with whatever you decide. No decisions can be taken unilaterally in social and political life," Ranjit Rawat is heard saying in the video.

Though Ranjit Rawat had lost the Ramnagar seat to the BJP candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls, he had worked hard in the constituency and was expecting party ticket from there this time.

However, the Congress declared Harish Rawat as its candidate from the seat in its second list on Monday, disappointing Ranjit Rawat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rawat Ranjit Rawat Congress Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Polls 2022
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp