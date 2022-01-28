STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

69-year-old 'wrong step' of nationalisation of private airlines has been corrected: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group at a ceremony held in the national capital on Thursday.

Published: 28th January 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 69-year-old mistake started through the wrong step of nationalisation of an airline that actually belonged to the private sector has been corrected, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on completion of Air India disinvestment process, Scindia said that the credit of entire process of disinvestment goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It was only possible because of his dedication, resolution and willpower of PM Modi that he took the decision of Air India's disinvestment," he said.

"PM Modi believes that government should not be there to do business but rather create environment to support enterprises and businesses. This transaction can only be completed because of his vision and guidance. I would like to say thanks to all persons in Union Finance Ministry who helped in entire process," the minister said.

The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group at a ceremony held in the national capital on Thursday.

Replying on Tata Group taking control of Government owned Air India, he said that it is a "win-win situation" for all stakeholders concerned, for Government and for Tata Group.

"This transaction represents a huge quantum jump in terms of capabilities in the Civil Aviation sector. It represents culmination of a long process that took almost 20 years to conclude. It also sets in perspective a 69-year-old history which was started on wrong step by nationalisation of an airline that actually belonged to private sector, it is now going back to private sector," Scindia said.

On being asked how this disinvestment decision is going to be a turning point in aviation sector, he said, "You will have a player with tremendous capabilities for international and domestic traffic someone who has a game plan and strategy to ensure best value for a customers."

He also said that today a carrier that was running on loss for last 14 years and more than Rs 85,000 crore, had a debt burden of close to around Rs 100 thousand crore, was earning loss of Rs 20 crores a day, which is almost Rs 7500 crore per year -- that money of taxpayers can be used in areas which requires social development, investment. "It will contribute to the country's economy and at the same time the airline will give tremendous value to its customers," he added.

Replying to a question on where does the government see Air India in a few years in terms of revenue generation, passenger traffic, he replied that it completely depends upon the private sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Air India Tata Group
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp