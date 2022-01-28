STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Actor Shweta Tiwari booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' through her remark on God

The case was registered against Tiwari in the wake of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

Published: 28th January 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

SHWETA TIWARI: Television star Shweta Tiwari, who would go on to win Bigg Boss season 4, received Rs 5 lakh for her stay per week, according to reports. She is still remembered for her fights with Dolly Bindra.

Actor Shweta Tiwari. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police here on Friday registered a case against television actor Shweta Tiwari for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remark on God, an official said.

The case was registered against Tiwari in the wake of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.

Tiwari had made the controversial statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series "Show Stopper".

A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear.

Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons.

"A case was registered against Shweta Tiwari early on Friday under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)," the official of Shyamla Hills police station said.

The case was filed based on the complaint lodged by Sonu Prajapati, a local citizen, who alleged that the actor has hurt his religious sentiments through her comment.

"We will summon Tiwari to the police station either by sending her a notice by post or by sending a police team to her place to serve notice," he said.

The offence is non-bailable, but as it attracts imprisonment of less than seven years, no arrest can be made as per the Supreme Court's directive issued earlier, he added.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Bittu Sharma told PTI that the actor would be formally arrested, but she can get bail from the police station itself after which she has to get it rectified by a competent court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narottam Mishra Shweta Tiwari
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp