STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM’s convoy will not halt ambulances, vehicle numbers to be reduced

According to the decisions, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand during the CM’s road travel. If required, it may be paused for a period not exceeding two minutes.

Published: 28th January 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that the Chief Minister’s convoy in Guwahati will be limited to six cars and 12 in other areas and districts, excluding escort and pilot. It also decided that the movement of ambulances will get precedence over the CM’s convoy and will not be stopped.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
checks a gun at an arms laying down event | Pti

According to the decisions, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand during the CM’s road travel. If required, it may be paused for a period not exceeding two minutes.

“To end public inconvenience, we decided at the Assam Cabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM’s travel,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

At a recent conference of superintendents of police, Sarma had asserted that he would feel privileged if he could visit a place in a district without security and interact with people or go out on a morning walk with them.

‘‘But if I am surrounded by commandos, it is a gentle reminder that the law and order situation in the district is not good.”

Just days later, Sarma had stirred a hornet’s nest by publicly scolding the Nagaon district magistrate for allegedly halting traffic on a highway for the CM’s convoy to pass.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided that the practice of felicitations and offer of gifts to the CM, ministers, and senior officials during any official function would be discontinued. However, visiting dignitaries would be provided with proper courtesy.

It also decided that the state election commission will conduct municipal elections before March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp