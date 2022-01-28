Assam CM’s convoy will not halt ambulances, vehicle numbers to be reduced

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that the Chief Minister’s convoy in Guwahati will be limited to six cars and 12 in other areas and districts, excluding escort and pilot. It also decided that the movement of ambulances will get precedence over the CM’s convoy and will not be stopped.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

checks a gun at an arms laying down event | Pti

According to the decisions, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand during the CM’s road travel. If required, it may be paused for a period not exceeding two minutes.

“To end public inconvenience, we decided at the Assam Cabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM’s travel,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

At a recent conference of superintendents of police, Sarma had asserted that he would feel privileged if he could visit a place in a district without security and interact with people or go out on a morning walk with them.

‘‘But if I am surrounded by commandos, it is a gentle reminder that the law and order situation in the district is not good.”

Just days later, Sarma had stirred a hornet’s nest by publicly scolding the Nagaon district magistrate for allegedly halting traffic on a highway for the CM’s convoy to pass.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided that the practice of felicitations and offer of gifts to the CM, ministers, and senior officials during any official function would be discontinued. However, visiting dignitaries would be provided with proper courtesy.

It also decided that the state election commission will conduct municipal elections before March 10.