BJP, Samajwadi Party giving casteist colour to Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BSP chief Mayawati

In a tweet, the BSP supremo also cautioned the people against their designs and both parties 'are colluding to give the elections colour of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines'.

Published: 28th January 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP and Samajwadi Party of colluding to give a communal and casteist colour to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a tweet, the BSP supremo also cautioned the people against their designs.

"The way religion and caste politics dominate in the UP assembly elections and the media is also full of such news, it seem that all this is happening as SP and BJP are colluding to give the elections colour of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines. People need to remain alert," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

ALSO READ| BSP releases list of candidates for fourth phase of polls

Polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10.

