BJP, Samajwadi Party giving casteist colour to Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BSP chief Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Friday accused the BJP and Samajwadi Party of colluding to give a communal and casteist colour to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In a tweet, the BSP supremo also cautioned the people against their designs.

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव में जिस प्रकार से धर्म व जाति की राजनीति हावी है व मीडिया में भी ऐसी ख़बरें भरी पड़ी रहती हैं उससे ऐसा लगता है कि यह सब सपा व बीजेपी की अन्दरुनी मिलीभगत के तहत ही हो रहा है और वे चुनाव को हिन्दू-मुस्लिम व जातीय नफरती रंग देना चाहती हैं। जनता सतर्क रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 28, 2022

"The way religion and caste politics dominate in the UP assembly elections and the media is also full of such news, it seem that all this is happening as SP and BJP are colluding to give the elections colour of hatred on Hindu-Muslim and casteist lines. People need to remain alert," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10.