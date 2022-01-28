STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheers for wineries as Maharashtra allows sale in supermarkets 

It added that the wineries in Maharashtra produced good quality wine but lack marketing and this decision will boost their sale.

Published: 28th January 2022

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Tipplers can say cheers in Maharashtra. Wine can be sold in supermarkets and walk-in stores now. The state cabinet cleared the decision on Thursday to give a boost to fruit-based wineries and grapes farmers.

A cabinet note stated that ‘shelf-in-shop’” method will be adopted  in supermarkets and walk-in-stores which have an area of 100 sq mt or more and which are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

It added that the wineries in Maharashtra produced good quality wine but lack marketing and this decision will boost their sale. Once the wine industry grows, it will automatically help the farmers get good returns, it further stated.

These shops will have to pay Rs 5,000 as annual fees to the government to get a licence for selling wine. However, no licence will be issued for areas where liquor sale is banned. Besides, the norm on distance from temples and schools will also be followed. 

The BJP accused the government of promoting liquor. Criticising the decision, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis saying the government had rolled back prohibition. “We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra (liquor state).” 

The MVA government did not help people during the pandemic but its “priority is promoting the sale of liquor,” Fadnavis said. However, Jagdish Holkar, president of All India Wine Producer Association, welcomed the decision.

“Maharashtra produces 70 per cent of wine India and 40 per cent of wine in the country is sold in the state... In the last 20 years, the state government helped promote the wine industry but we lagged in marketing. This decision will boost the marketing. Both the farmers and the wine industry will benefit from this historic decision,” Holkar said.
 

