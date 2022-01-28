STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, BJP go extra mile to convince disgruntled leaders in Uttarakhand

The last-minute shifting out of Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar to Lalkuan seat is also considered as a step in this direction.

Published: 28th January 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: With fear of disgruntled aspirants playing spoilsport against the official candidates looming large, both the Congress and the BJP have intensified their efforts to suppress the rebellion within the party ranks.

The last-minute shifting out of Congress General Secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar to Lalkuan seat is also considered as a step in this direction.

Harish Rawat's change of seat assumes significance as the party's state working president Ranjit Rawat, too, wanted to contest from Ramnagar.

The Congress high command did not budge to his demand either and instead fielded him from Salt Assembly constituency, his old seat.

On the other hand, former cabinet minister Harish Chandra Durgapal had threatened to quit the party in protest against the Congress' previously announced candidate for Lalkuan constituency, Sandhya Dalakoti.

After Harish Rawat's candidature was confirmed from Lalkuan, Durgapal on Thursday said he will continue to work for the Congress and "ensure Rawat's victory".

The party also changed its candidates in two other seats to persuade disgruntled leaders, it fielded Gaurav Choudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal from Doiwala and Ravi Bahadur in place of Barkha Rani from Jwalapur.

The BJP, too, has intensified its efforts to dissuade disgruntled leaders from going against the party.

Almora BJP MLA and deputy speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan, who was vocal against the party's decision to field Kailash Sharma in his place, had threatened to quit the party and contest as an independent candidate.

However, after talks with senior leaders, he said he had changed his stand.

"I have been associated with the BJP for the last 40 years and will campaign for the party," he said.

Senior BJP leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, succeeded in convincing the disgruntled Tharali MLA Munni Devi Shah, who was upset over the party fielding Bhopalram Tamta.

Sitting BJP MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket.

Incumbent MLA from Jhabreda, Deshraj Karnwal, too, is reportedly upset with the party as it denied him a ticket.

State BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin, however, said there is no major resentment in the party and leaders are striving for the party's landslide victory.

"If there are minor resentments, the party is addressing them and everything will calm down in a day or so," he said.

On reports of rift in the Congress over candidatures in some constituencies, state Congress vice-president Surendra Kumar said the displeasure among the contenders is justified to an extent, but the party is trying to persuade them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjit Rawat Harish Chandra Durgapal Raghunath Singh Chauhan Munni Devi Shah Congress BJP Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp