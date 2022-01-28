STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court rejects bail plea of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

An FIR was lodged against Khan in February 2019 following a complaint by one Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi with the Hazratganj Police.

Published: 28th January 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former minister and Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a 2014 case.

Special MP/MLA Court judge Ambrish Kumar Srivastava passed the order observing that Khan had published such facts that might cause fear in the public, and a person or a community might be incited to breach the peace in the society.

An FIR was lodged against Khan in February 2019 following a complaint by one Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi with the Hazratganj Police.

It was said in the FIR that the incident for which the complaint was filed was of 2014 but under the pressure of the then government, a case could not be registered.

The complainant had sent her complaint to the state minority commission alleging therein that Khan had misused his official letterhead and official seal in order to damage the reputation of the BJP, the RSS and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi at the national and international level.

The bail application by Khan pleaded that the allegations were baseless.

It said he had already been in jail for two years and in such circumstances, he should be granted bail.

The court, however, denied the bail.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azam Khan Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp