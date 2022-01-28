STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DCGI allows Bharat Biotech to conduct phase-III trials for COVID's intranasal booster dose

The DCGI on Thursday also gave permission to the firm to conduct phase-III clinical trial to compare the immunogenecity and safety of intranasal vaccine with Covaxin.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

The first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin being dispatched from Hyderabad.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ HYDERABAD: India's drug regulator has given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase-3 clinical trial for its intranasal COVID vaccine as booster dose on participants who have been previously inoculated with SARS-CoV 2 vaccines.

India is yet to approve the use of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine BBV154 developed by the Hyderabad-based company.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 27 gave the nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase-III randomised multi-centric clinical study to evaluate immunogenecity and safety of its intranasal vaccine as booster dose on participants who have been previously vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines approved under new drugs under New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

According to official sources, the trial would be conducted at five sites, including AIIMS Delhi. In December, Bharat Biotech had sought permission from DCGI to conduct phase-3 study for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose to participants previously vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

Separately, the DCGI on Thursday also gave permission to the firm to conduct phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenecity and safety of BBV-154 (intranasal) with Covaxin. This trial has been permitted to be conducted at 9 sites.

In August, the nasal vaccine had received the regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trials. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. "BBV154 (nasal covid vaccine) has received approval for phase-3 clinical trials. The trials will evaluate BBV154 nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and booster dose schedule," a source in Bharat Biotech said.

An intra-nasal vaccine would not only be simple to administer but also reduce the use of needles and syringes, among others. It would also impact the overall cost of a vaccination drive, chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCGI Bharat Biotech COVID19 Coronavirus BBV154 Intra nasal vaccine COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp