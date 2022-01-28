STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documents row: Somaiya seeks Uddhav government apology over notice to secretariat staffer

The former MP accessing certain state government documents under the Right to Information Act a couple of days back has triggered a controversy and political slugfest.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday demanded an apology from the Uddhav Thackeray government over issuance of a notice to a clerk in Mantralaya or state secretariat for giving access to official documents to him under the RTI Act.

The secretariat staffer who allowed Somaiya to inspect the documents has been slapped with a notice.

Somaiya said the clerk was merely doing his duty.

The BJP leader, too, was served a notice and asked to submit his explanation over the incident in two days.

Addressing a press conference here, Somaiya said, "This Thackeray government should apologise to the clerk who was served a notice. He was merely performing his duty."

"A photograph (showing Somaiya inspecting documents) that went viral was taken by a person. Who was that person and how come no notice was served to that person? Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is aware of the person who took that photo," Somaiya claimed.

"Use CCTV footage and ask the Mantralaya security staff to find out who took that photo. Under which rule or act I was served with a notice," Somaiya said.

The BJP leader said he has inspected government files in the past, too.

"I had submitted an application on January 17 for reviewing documents in Mantralaya (in the current matter). I was granted access. CM Thackeray should know that I have already inspected government files in his office as well as in the state home ministryl," said the former MP.

Reacting to Somaiya's statements, NCP chief spokesperson and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said, "Somaiya is an entertaining character. His own party does not take him seriously and we also do not take him seriously."

