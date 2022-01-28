STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Everyone has to work together': Scindia downplays row over letter written by Guna BJP MP

In his letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Yadav has alleged that he was being ignored by supporters of Scindia, who joined the saffron outfit in 2020 after quitting the Congress.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday sought to downplay controversy over contents of a letter written by party colleague and Guna MP KP Yadav, saying everyone has to work together in the organisation and if there are differences they will be sorted out.

In his letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Yadav has alleged that he was being ignored by supporters of Scindia, who joined the saffron outfit in 2020 after quitting the Congress, and that "new entrants were behaving disrespectfully with original party workers and leaders".

In the two-page letter dated December 8, which surfaced only a few days ago, the BJP Lok Sabha MP has said several workers and Madhya Pradesh ministers in the Gwalior-Chambal region were loyal to Scindia rather than the party and were also indulging in acts to "belittle" him.

Asked about the letter, Scindia told reporters here that everyone - whether he/she is a minister or a booth-level worker - has to work together in the party.

The Union minister said he was aware of Yadav's letter and maintained that the Lok Sabha MP was like a family member to him.

"If there is some gap, then it will be filled by meeting him.

Everyone has to fulfil responsibilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president," Scindia said.

The Guna MP had also alleged in the letter that Scindia supporters were not informing him about party programmes in the region and not inviting him to any event.

Yadav had defeated Scindia, then in the Congress, by a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes in Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Jyotiraditya Scindia KP Yadav BJP
