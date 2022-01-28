Goa polls: Ex-CM Faleiro bows out as TMC candidate, replaced by woman advocate Seoula Vas

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a significant political development on Friday, former CM of Goa and Trinamool Congress national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro withdrew his candidature from Goa’s Fatorda assembly constituency. In his place, the TMC has fielded advocate Seoula Vas.

The announcement of the replacement of the candidate was made in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra and Goa TMC candidate from Benaulim Churchill Alemao at Margao on Friday.

On the occasion, Luizinho Faleiro said, "I hand over the baton for Fatorda to a young, dynamic woman, advocate Seoula Vas. I am grateful to the national Chairperson of TMC Mamata Banerjee for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Goa. However, given my experience, it is my duty to work at the state level, campaign across Goa for the success of all the candidates. I did not want to limit myself to one seat so I requested the party to give the ticket to a young woman to contest. And let me assure you, this will be a grand battle between David and Goliath."

Reiterating that it was not a last minute decision, Mahua Moitra said, "We are here to give a great fight in Fatorda. If you miss this chance to vote for a fresh, credible candidate now, do not blame us later that you did not have a choice. We have taken this decision in favour of an educated young dynamic woman who is not connected to any political family."

She said this decision is in line with the party’s vision of women empowerment, giving Goa fresh, credible faces and ensuring that dynamic youth are a part of the decision-making process at large.

Expressing her gratitude, Seoula Vas said, “I am ready to take on Vijai Sardesai who is the reason for all the political instability in Fatorda and Goa."

Churchill Alemao reminded Goans of the massive formalin scam and said, "We all know how Vijai Sardesai is a close aide of Maulana Ibrahim who is the key accused in the illegal business of selling formalin laced fish. People’s lives were jeopardized, countless Goans lost their loved ones because Vijai and Co. put profit above people’s welfare. This is your chance to teach them a lesson. Put an end to illegal activities by voting for Seoula Vas."