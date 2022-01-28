STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honour to receive Padma Bhushan: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

I'm thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more, Nadella tweeted.

Published: 28th January 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said it is an honour for him to receive the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award and he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.

On the eve of its 73rd Republic Day, India conferred the Padma Bhushan on Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Chairperson of Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

“It's an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I'm thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more,” Nadella tweeted.

Hyderabad-born Nadella, 54, was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014.

In June 2021 he was also named the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he will “lead the work to set the agenda for the board.”

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a virtual celebration of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, said this year, three of the distinguished diaspora members have been conferred the Padma Bhushan -- Madhu Jaffrey for popularising Indian cuisine, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai for their leadership in the technology sector.

"This is a matter of pride for all of us, as well as a testament to the strength of the community," Sandhu said on Wednesday from the lawns of India House, the official residence of India's Ambassador to the US, in Washington DC.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

