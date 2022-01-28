STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal sand mining: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel warns of action against officials

He also said that cases should be lodged against those involved in illegal sand mining activities and vehicles used in unauthorised transportation should be seized.

Published: 28th January 2022 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday warned that strong disciplinary action will be taken against collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) if they fail to curb illegal sand mining in their respective districts in the state, an official said.

He also said that cases should be lodged against those involved in illegal sand mining activities and vehicles used in unauthorised transportation should be seized, according to the official. "Taking serious cognisance of the reports of illegal mining and transportation of sand by mafias, Baghel has directed the officials to take stern measures in this regard," an official statement said.

"Illegal sand mining should not take place in any district and if complaints are received in this regard, then collectors and SPs will be personally accountable for it. If action is not taken against illegal mining, the responsibility of the district officials will be fixed and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

He instructed the collectors and SPs to physically visit the spots wherever such illegal activity is taking place, it said. Citing the loss caused to the state exchequer due to illegal mining, Baghel has also directed senior officials of the mineral department to take stern measures in this regard, it said.

Wherever complaints of illegal mining and transportation of sand are received, inspection should be conducted by the officials of the Mineral Department and field staff on a regular basis. Cases should be lodged against those involved in such activities and the vehicles used in illegal transportation should be seized, Baghel said.

In February 2019, the Bhupesh Baghel government had withdrawn the rights of panchayats over sand mining and powered the state-owned Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC) for its extraction and trade.

