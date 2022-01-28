STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Importance is when rival party honours leader: Raj Babbar on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma Bhushan row

His remarks come amid speculation over his political future and talk that he is in touch with the Samajwadi Party for a possible switch ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar

Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid internal rumblings within the Congress over Ghulam Nabi Azad being awarded Padma Bhushan, Congress leader Raj Babbar took a dig at those criticising Azad within the party, saying the importance of an award is when the rival party honours the achievements of a leader as people can fulfil any wish when it is their own government.

His remarks come amid speculation over his political future and talk that he is in touch with the Samajwadi Party for a possible switch ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. "The importance of an award is when the rival party honours the achievements of a leader -- people can fulfil any wish when it is their own government. I think the ongoing debate about Padma Bhushan is unnecessary," Babbar said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

The comments by Babbar, who was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, come amid a controversy triggered soon after the announcement of the Padma awards on Tuesday evening when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, while commenting on CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's refusal to accept the award, said, "He wants to be Azad not Ghulam".

Several members of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress congratulated Azad for being awarded Padma Bhushan, saying it was "well-deserved".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad Raj Babbar Padma Bhushan Ghulam Nabi Padma Bhushan
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp