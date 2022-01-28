STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports over 2.5 lakh Covid cases, 627 fatalities; positivity rate continues to decline

The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 -- 5.18 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A healthworker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 2,51,209 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.06 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327 with 627 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 96,861 to reach 21,05,611 -- 5.18 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 17.47 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,80,24,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said After the Friday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,06,22,709, it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 164.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

