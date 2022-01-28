Indian Navy ropes in new-age tech with 30 Artificial Intelligence projects in the works

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy has launched major projects and initiatives to incorporate new-age advanced technology into the service at systems and processes levels. Along with the centres of excellence, the navy has begun exposing its personnel to academics and experts from outside, keeping the future in mind.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, Spokesperson Indian Navy told on Thursday, “Navy is progressing around 30 AI projects and initiatives encompassing Autonomous Systems, Language Translation, Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Management, Text Mining, Perimeter Security, Maritime Domain Awareness and Decision Making.”

Indian Navy is focused on the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in critical mission areas. “AI initiatives being steered by the Navy are envisaged to have both tactical and strategic level impact,” added Madhwal.

The Indian Navy is organising seminars and workshops keeping the capacity building in mind. Navy’s premier technical training institute INS Valsura organised a workshop on the contemporary topic 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (Al) for Indian Navy' from 19 to 21 Jan 2022. This was conducted under the aegis of Southern Naval Command, prominent speakers from renowned IT Companies like Google, IBM, Infosys and TCS shared the industry perspective during the three-day event.

Distinguished academicians from IIT Delhi, New York University, and Indian private universities also spoke about the latest trends and applications of Al. The keynote address was delivered by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command who stressed the strategic importance of this niche technology and its application in the Indian Navy. The webinar conducted saw online participation by over 500 participants from across the country.

Located at Jamnagar, INS Valsura has already been designated as the Center of Excellence (CoE) in the field of Big Data and a state of art lab on AI and Big Data Analysis (BDA) was set up in Jan 2020.

Regarding its future endeavour, the Indian Navy in a statement said, “In addition, the Navy is currently in the process of creating a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the field of AI at INS Valsura, which has been instrumental in the progress of pilot projects pertaining to the adoption of AI and BDA in the domain of maintenance, HR and perception assessment, in collaboration with academia and industry.”

Additionally, the Navy is deeply involved in unifying and reorganising its enterprise data, as data is the fuel for all AI engines, said Navy.

At the organisational level, the Navy has formed an AI core group that meets twice a year for assessing all AI/ ML initiatives only to keep a tab on timelines. “Periodic reviews of AI projects are being held so as to ensure adherence to the promulgated timelines. The Navy also conducts training in AI/ ML across all levels of speciality for its officers and sailors.” The Navy told.

This training is held both within the Navy’s own training schools as well as renowned IITs. Several personnel have undergone big and small AI linked courses over the last three years. These initiatives of the Indian Navy are in sync with the country’s vision of making “India the global leader in AI, ensuring responsible and transformational AI for All”.