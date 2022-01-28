LTI, IIT Madras collaborate to innovate in 5G space

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has partnered with IIT-Madras for collaborative research in 5G.

Through this collaboration, LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions and IIT Madras aim to innovate in the emerging 5G space and enable 5G frameworks validation, use case testing with 5G testbed and design low-cost low-frequency 5G network for rural connectivity, said the statement issued by IIT Madras.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, "IITM's 5G testbed project is an effort to encourage Indian startups and the industry to take an early lead in 5G. The goal is to build a testbed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment."

LTI will also work with IIT Madras to build and validate use cases leveraging the 5G testbed for application in multiple domains like Smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Media.

"LTI's partnership with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to leverage this technology to connect people from remote parts of India in a better way," said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTI.