Madness of Modi bashing turning into bashing India: BJP attacks Hamid Ansari

Ansari said in recent years, there has been emergence of trends and practices that dispute the well-established principle of civic nationalism.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari

Former Vice President M Hamid Ansari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday denounced former vice president Hamid Ansari for his remarks on cultural nationalism, saying that the "madness of bashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned into conspiracy for India bashing".

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday, Ansari said in recent years, there has been emergence of trends and practices that dispute the well-established principle of civic nationalism and interpose a new and imaginary practice of cultural nationalism.

And it wants to distinguish citizens on the basis of their faith, give vent to intolerance, he added.

Taking on Ansari for his remarks, Union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on a day when the country was celebrating Republic Day and the "tricolour was unfurled at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, at the same time, someone who occupied a constitutional post criticised our country, speaking at a platform provided by an organisation that has worked against India and conspired to tarnish its image".

Naqvi claimed that the Indian American Muslim Council "has links with ISI and all such organizations which are engaged in conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony of the whole world".

He said that the "madness of Modi bashing is turning into conspiracy for India bashing, therefore such remarks are made. The people who used to exploit minority votes are now anxious about the positive atmosphere in the country".

He said the country always follows the principle of tolerance and secularism, and asserted that the BJP and the government firmly believe in cultural nationalism.

