Maharashtra reports 25,425 COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 fewer than day before; 72 new Omicron infections reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,425 new coronavirus cases, a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day, and 42 deaths, the state health officials said.

The new cases included 72 Omicron infections.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 76,30,606 and death toll reached 1,42,358.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 35,756 cases and 79 fatalities.

With 36,708 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients rose to 71,97,001.

The recovery rate stood at 94.32 per cent.

There are 2,87,397 active cases in the state.

Of 72 new Omicron infections, 33 were reported from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane city and two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar.

One Omicron case each was recorded in Nagpur, Pune rural and Latur.

To date, 2,930 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state of which 1,592 have recovered so far.

Pune on Thursday recorded 4,171 coronavirus cases and zero fatality while Mumbai reported 1,384 cases and 12 fatalities.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 9,232 new cases, followed by Nashik (4,083 cases), Nagpur (3,762), Mumbai (3,515), Kolhapur (1,302), Aurangabad (1,231), Akola (1,162), Latur (1,138).

The Mumbai circle recorded 25 fatalities, followed by Kolhapur with five deaths and three each from Nashik, Pune and Latur circles.

Napgur, Akola and Aurangabad recorded one death each.

As many as 1,45,573 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 7,40,12,958.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 25,425; Total cases: 76,30,606; Fatalities: 42; Total fatalities: 1,42,358; Tests conducted: 1,45,573; Active cases: 2,87,397.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, down from 1,858 a day ago, while 12 more people died due to complications related to the infection, the city civic body said.

With this, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the Maharashtra capital rose to 10,41,747, while the toll increased to 16,581, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Out of the 12 coronavirus patients who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were above 60 years of age, it said.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 1,858 coronavirus infections and 13 deaths.

The city has been reporting fewer than 2,000 cases for the last four days.

Out of the new patients, only 184 were hospitalized, the civic body said.

Also, 5,686 patients were discharged during the day following recovery, the bulletin said.

With this, the number of recovered cases crossed the 10-lakh mark to stand at 10,04,384, the BMC said.

There are now 18,040 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

As many as 42,570 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Mumbai, taking their cumulative count to 1,51,30,831, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the city is 96 per cent, while the case doubling rate has further improved to 194 days, it said.

While there are no containment zones in the city, 28 buildings have been sealed after more than five patients of COVID-19 were found in each of them, the civic body said.

Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Last year, the metropolis had reported the highest one-day cases at 11,163 on April 4 during the second wave of the pandemic.