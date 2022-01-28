STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP shocker: Denied care, six-month pregnant lady delivers stillborn on road

The on-duty nursing staff at Bhind District Hospital, however, denied the Mirdha family’s allegations. The nursing staff claimed instead that the family had left the hospital on their own.

Published: 28th January 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  In a shocking episode, a woman delivered a stillborn on the road, after being denied treatment at a government hospital in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. This happened on Tuesday, when a six-month pregnant Kallo Bai was rushed from Rajupura village to Bhind following labour pain.

“When we came to the Bhind District Hospital, the on duty nursing staff, instead of attending to my daughter-in-law, demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from us before starting the treatment. When we told them that we could not afford to pay the demanded sum because we are very poor, the nursing staff forced my daughter-in-law and all of us out of the hospital, asking us to get her ultrasound examination done from some other place,” the ill-fated woman’s mother-in-law Mithilesh Mirdha alleged.

“On being forced out of the hospital, my daughter-in-law slumped on the road and delivered the baby there itself. We did not even have clean clothes for the delivery, owing to which we used my son’s towel for covering the newborn, who died for the want of proper medical care,” Mithilesh alleged.

The on-duty nursing staff at Bhind District Hospital, however, denied the Mirdha family’s allegations. The nursing staff claimed instead that the family had left the hospital on their own. They also claimed that six-month-old premature babies do not survive. 

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Bhind District Hospital administration has formed a panel of three doctors to conduct an inquiry into the episode.

According to Bhind District Hospital civil surgeon Dr Anil Goyal, “The incident happened late on Tuesday night, the foetus had died inside the womb only. The patient’s kin were informed about it by the on duty staff, but unsatisfied with what they said, the kin left the hospital. No one turned them away from the hospital. A panel of three doctors has been formed to enquire the entire episode. B ased on the probe panel’s findings, action will be initiated against anyone who is found guilty in the matter.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pregnancy Medical Negligence
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp