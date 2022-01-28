MP shocker: Denied care, six-month pregnant lady delivers stillborn on road

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking episode, a woman delivered a stillborn on the road, after being denied treatment at a government hospital in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. This happened on Tuesday, when a six-month pregnant Kallo Bai was rushed from Rajupura village to Bhind following labour pain.

“When we came to the Bhind District Hospital, the on duty nursing staff, instead of attending to my daughter-in-law, demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from us before starting the treatment. When we told them that we could not afford to pay the demanded sum because we are very poor, the nursing staff forced my daughter-in-law and all of us out of the hospital, asking us to get her ultrasound examination done from some other place,” the ill-fated woman’s mother-in-law Mithilesh Mirdha alleged.

“On being forced out of the hospital, my daughter-in-law slumped on the road and delivered the baby there itself. We did not even have clean clothes for the delivery, owing to which we used my son’s towel for covering the newborn, who died for the want of proper medical care,” Mithilesh alleged.

The on-duty nursing staff at Bhind District Hospital, however, denied the Mirdha family’s allegations. The nursing staff claimed instead that the family had left the hospital on their own. They also claimed that six-month-old premature babies do not survive.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Bhind District Hospital administration has formed a panel of three doctors to conduct an inquiry into the episode.

According to Bhind District Hospital civil surgeon Dr Anil Goyal, “The incident happened late on Tuesday night, the foetus had died inside the womb only. The patient’s kin were informed about it by the on duty staff, but unsatisfied with what they said, the kin left the hospital. No one turned them away from the hospital. A panel of three doctors has been formed to enquire the entire episode. B ased on the probe panel’s findings, action will be initiated against anyone who is found guilty in the matter.”

