STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nobody can stop a country whose youth works with spirit of nation: PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally

While pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation, he said that over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas in the last two years.

Published: 28th January 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the strength of India's young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of "nation first".

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa ground here, Modi said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation with a high level review committee formed in this regard. While pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation, he said that over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas in the last two years. He noted that women are getting more and more responsibilities in the armed forces.

The prime minister also highlighted the menace of drug abuse and asked NCC members to work to keep themselves and their campuses free from this and also help those who are not in the NCC in getting rid of this.

Noting that in an era of possibilities relating to digital technology and information sector there are also dangers of misinformation, he said NCC members can run awareness campaign for this.

The young population can also play a big role in "vocal for local" to help India become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding that more demand for local products will boost production and subsequently employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi National Cadet Corps NCC PM rally NCC rally NCC cadets Indian youth Spirit of nation
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp