STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, Adhir says was not invited to Republic Day functions in Kolkata

Choudhury, who was interacting with media at state Congress headquarters, was asked about the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's complaint that he was not invited to the Republic Day parade.

Published: 28th January 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Choudhury on Thursday said its was regrettable that he was not invited by the state government to its Republic Day ceremony.

Choudhury, who was interacting with media at state Congress headquarters, was asked about the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's complaint that he was not invited to the Republic Day parade by the state government and reports that the WBPCC chief too had not received an invite.

"This is lack of courtesy as we are people's representatives. In contrast in Delhi, we are always invited to the parade at Rajpath," he said.

Speaking of the upcoming polls in four Municipal Corporations on February 22 and other municipalities on February 28, he said "I urge the ruling party and administration to refrain from (indulging in) any unfair means, strong-arm tactics or violence in the local body polls."

"Bengal has earned a bad name with regards poll violence. Rest of the country thinks no election, even school committee polls, can be held without bloodshed in Bengal," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adhir Choudhury Mamata Banerjee Congress Trinamool
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp