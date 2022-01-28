STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe ordered after video of school children made to praise PM Modi, Yogi goes viral

A video of the event, held on Wednesday at a primary school in Sohratgarh Block of Siddharthnagar district, has gone viral.

Published: 28th January 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Modi and Yogi at the stone laying ceremony in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday.

Modi and Yogi at the stone laying ceremony in UP’s Shahjahanpur on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIDDHARTHNAGAR: The district authorities on Thursday ordered a probe after school children were allegedly made to raise slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by their principal and teachers on Republic Day.

In the video, students after singing the national anthem are seen raising slogans in the name of freedom fighters as well as of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath on the directions of teachers, violating the model code of conduct currently in place in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena told reporters that he came to know about the video through social media.

"We have taken cognisance of the matter and directed the BSA (Basic Siksha Adhikari) to investigate it. Action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty," he said.

