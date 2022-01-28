STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools teachers tasked to identify bootleggers in 'dry' Bihar

Principals and teachers will also ensure that the school premises were not being used by alcoholics after closure of the institutes.

Published: 28th January 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PANTA: Don't be surprised when a school teacher suddenly drops at your doorstep to inquire about alcoholics or bootleggers.

The state education department on Friday issued a directive asking the Principals and teachers of government run primary, middle and secondary schools to gather information about people consuming alcohol or involved in illicit liquor trade.

The letter issued by education department's additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said the principals and teachers will also ensure that the school premises were not being used by alcoholics after closure of the institutes. The directive, however, promised that the identity of the informers would be kept secret. The letter carried the toll free numbers on which complaints related to boozers or liquor suppliers can be lodged.

Elaborating the significance of the directive, the education department's additional chief secretary said the liquor consumption has its adverse impact not only on the health of the alcoholics but also on the members of respective families.

“We have been informed that some people were consuming liquor secretly despite prohibition in the state. Hence awareness about 'nasha mukti' (de-addiction) is need of the hour,” the latest directive said.

The letter addressed to all regional deputy directors and district programme officers, said that besides principals and teachers of schools, siksha samiti members and tola sevaks will also be part of intelligence collection team. The state came under total prohibition in April 2016. Under the new prohibition law,
consumption, manufacture and storage of liquor is completely banned.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bihar school teacher bootleg
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp