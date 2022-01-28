Schools teachers tasked to identify bootleggers in 'dry' Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PANTA: Don't be surprised when a school teacher suddenly drops at your doorstep to inquire about alcoholics or bootleggers.

The state education department on Friday issued a directive asking the Principals and teachers of government run primary, middle and secondary schools to gather information about people consuming alcohol or involved in illicit liquor trade.

The letter issued by education department's additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said the principals and teachers will also ensure that the school premises were not being used by alcoholics after closure of the institutes. The directive, however, promised that the identity of the informers would be kept secret. The letter carried the toll free numbers on which complaints related to boozers or liquor suppliers can be lodged.

Elaborating the significance of the directive, the education department's additional chief secretary said the liquor consumption has its adverse impact not only on the health of the alcoholics but also on the members of respective families.

“We have been informed that some people were consuming liquor secretly despite prohibition in the state. Hence awareness about 'nasha mukti' (de-addiction) is need of the hour,” the latest directive said.

The letter addressed to all regional deputy directors and district programme officers, said that besides principals and teachers of schools, siksha samiti members and tola sevaks will also be part of intelligence collection team. The state came under total prohibition in April 2016. Under the new prohibition law,

consumption, manufacture and storage of liquor is completely banned.

