Stranded in Delhi, not being allowed to fly for Muzaffarnagar: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.

Published: 28th January 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he was stranded in Delhi as his helicopter was not allowed to fly to UP's Muzaffarnagar for an election programme. In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.

Later in another tweet, Akhilesh said he is ready to take a flight. Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Muzaffarnagar. "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP.People are understanding everything," he said in his earlier tweet.

About half an hour later, the SP chief tweeted, "The abuse of power is a sign of the people losing. This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle. We are going to take a historic flight to history." Akhilesh also posted a picture of his with this tweet.

TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party UP elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Akhilesh Yadav stranded
