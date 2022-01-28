STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third phase of construction of Ram temple has begun; will be completed by May: Trust

In the first two phases of the construction work, the temple's foundation and raft were laid, it said, adding that the third phase has begun which includes constructing the plinth.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The third phase of construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which includes the plinth of the main structure has begun and will be completed by May, the temple's trust said on Thursday.

"The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023, devotees will be able to get the opportunity of Lord Shri Ram darshan," the trust said in a statement.

In the first two phases of the construction work, the temple's foundation and raft were laid, it said, adding that the third phase has begun which includes constructing the plinth.

"With a view to achieving strength, other physical and chemical features and consequent longevity, the work of plinth with granite stone has begun from January 24 this year. Keeping in mind the longevity of the temple life, it was decided to use strongest natural granite of southern India. Thus, the third phase construction of the temple with stone has formally commenced," the trust said.

On this plinth, which acts as base for the building, the super structure of the temple will be constructed.

About 17,000 granite stones of size 5 ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft will be used in the construction of plinth.

The weight of each stone is approximately 2.50 tonnes.

The activity of laying of granite stone is likely to be completed by May.

After the completion of plinth work, actual construction of the temple's main structure would start.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was entrusted in February 2020 to undertake the construction of the temple.

The trust constituted a construction committee with former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra as its chairman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp