Uttarakhand polls: Congress fields former BJP leader Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri

Published: 28th January 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Congress on Thursday fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, hours after he quit the BJP to join the grand old party.

There are speculations that the BJP is preparing to announce former PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the party early on Thursday, as its nominee from the Tehri seat.

Upadhyay joined the BJP just a day after being expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities.

Though the BJP has not officially announced its candidates for Tehri and Doiwala so far, Upadhyay's name for Tehri and BJP mahila morcha national vice president Dipti Rawat's for Doiwala have been doing the rounds as the probable candidates from the seats.

Sitting MLA from Doiwala and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat recently wrote to BJP president J P Nadda expressing his unwillingness to contest the polls this time.

