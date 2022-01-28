STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal post-poll violence: Seven held by CBI in BJP worker's death case

Sources said that the accused were produced before a district court, which sent them to judicial custody till February 11.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:13 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI, which is probing cases of political violence in the aftermath of assembly elections in Bengal, has arrested seven persons in connection with the death of BJP worker Manik Moitra in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, agency sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the accused are residents of a village in Cooch Behar. They were produced before a district court, which sent them to judicial custody till February 11, according to the sources. The agency had registered the case in August last year, on the orders of Calcutta High Court.

Initially, a complaint was registered at a police station in Sitalkuchi. The high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into post-poll violence cases involving rape and murder be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

