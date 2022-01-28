STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When will India get the land China has occupied, Rahul Gandhi questions Centre

The Chinese People's Liberation Army handed over the 19-year old Miran Taron to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Published: 28th January 2022 01:02 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the Chinese People's Liberation Army handed over the 19-year old Miran Taron to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is comforting to know that China has returned Taron, while questioning the Centre on the return of "the land which China has occupied".

"It was comforting to know that China has returned Miram Taron. When will India get the land which China has occupied, Prime Minister?" the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) tagging his previous post dated January 23 urging the government to bring back the 19-year-old boy.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had commented on the incident and tweeted, "If there is a government, then do your duty. Bring back Miram Taron! Bring back #MiramTaron!"

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today. I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home."

The Union Minister also said that due procedures are being followed including the medical examination.

