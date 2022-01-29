STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls 2022: BJP issues list of 30 star campaigners for Uttarakhand

PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, party chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath are among the top of the list.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The BJP on Saturday released a list of 30 'star campaigners' to campaign for the party in Uttarakhand that goes to polls on February 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi are on top of the list.

The list also includes Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleague Satpal Maharaj, and Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Comments

