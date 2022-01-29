STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI forms new team to solve judge Uttam Anand murder case

The Jharkhand HC had already expressed unhappiness over the probe and had rapped the federal probe agency for coming out with cell phone robbery angle in the case.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHANBAD: In a key development in the murder case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has changed the whole team who was probing the matter.

The Jharkhand High Court had already expressed unhappiness over the probe and had rapped the federal probe agency for coming out with cell phone robbery angle in the case.

SP Vishal Kumar of Special Crime Unit 2 of the CBI will now head the probe team. He will replace ASP Vijay Shukla who was leading the probe till now. The team was changed on January 22.

The new team of the CBI officials on Wednesday visited the crime scene and inspected the whole spot for the first time. The previous team had already visited the site thrice.

The team of federal probe agency reached Randhir Verma Chowk of Dhanbad at around 1.20 p.m. on January 26 and spent almost fifteen minutes at the crime scene.

A double bench of Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court which is currently hearing the matter had said on the last hearing that why there was need of two time brain mapping of the accused. The bench in a harsh reply had even noted that "it seems that the CBI is trying to protect the accused".

In coming days the new team can once again visit the crime scene. It will also question Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma, the two accused in the case. They have got court permission to question the accused between January 29 and 31.

Uttam Anand, the judge of Dhanbad court on July 28 last year was on morning walk when he was murdered. He was hit with an autorickshaw due to which he suffered severe injuries and later died during the course of treatment. Initially, the matter was being probed by Jharkhand police. Later the CBI took over the investigation following the order of Jharkhand High Court. Two accused Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma were arrested in this murder case. They have been chargesheeted by the CBI.

The family of the judge has alleged that he was murdered because he was looking after sensational cases related to local mafia.

